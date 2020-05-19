Rockford in short supply of bicycles during pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With fewer cars out on the roads and nice weather means more and more people are biking around the Forest City. Local stores are even selling out of their inventory.

Bicycle shops like Kegel’s Bikes and Rockford Bicycle Company have seen a big increase in sales. A research firm found that bike sales were up 50% in March from last year.

The demand is currently so high that racks at Rockford Bicycle Company are nearly empty. Employees are asking customers to be patient as they restock.

“Right now supply is low however hope is high and I tell people come back in a couple of days [or] call me,” explained Matthew Vincent, salesmen and bike builder at Rockford Bicycle Co.

“They’re bored,” Robb Sinks, the owner at Kegel’s Bicycle Shop said. “I mean people are home and the weather is finally turning so there’s been a big resurgence in bike sales.”

Both of these shops also do repairs if you are getting your old bike out of storage.

