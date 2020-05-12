Rockford landlord worries gun violence will keep some from signing leases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After another shooting Monday afternoon leaves a man clinging to live. A Rockford neighborhood is getting fed up with the violence in their community after the shooting in broad daylight at a busy intersection.

Kurt Richardson owns Commercial Real Estate on Church Street. He says the uptick in violence has been frustrating, especially with a large part of his investment in one area.

“The issues I have is the blatancy of just people with handguns with no remorse,” Richardson said. “All the extra lighting I’ve had to put in the parking lots and everything just to

appease, and wanting to do so, my tenants have women [who are] afraid to leave

at certain times in the evening, and I don’t blame them.”

Assistant Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand of the Rockford Police Department it becomes more disturbing when incidents occur with so many other people around.

“Any type of violence that you’re concerned with, when something happens like this during the day [during] broad daylight with a lot of traffic around, it’s even more concerning because it indicates that the suspect or suspects aren’t really concerned with anyone’s safety,” Deputy Chief Whisenand said.

There have been at least four people shot in Rockford since last Sunday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

