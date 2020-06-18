Rockford Latino leaders say DACA decision will bring relief to local ‘Dreamers’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday morning, the Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Obama-era program has allowed nearly 800,000 young “Dreamers” to remain in the United States and avoid deportation.

Chief Justice John Roberts was the swing vote in the 5-4 decision, and wrote in his decision that the government failed to give an adequate justification for ending the federal program.

Local Latino leaders say the Supreme Court’s decision Thursday will let area “Dreamers” breathe a sigh of relief.

“If there’s [sic] problems from a public safety standpoint, people are more inclined, now with the decision, to call the police and call administration stuff, local municipality officials, to report things, where before, people were more in hiding, ’cause it wasn’t right,” said Rudy Valdez, member of the Coalition of Latino leaders. “Being treated like criminals, which they’re not.”

Valdez said that, for many dreamers, the U.S. is the only country they’ve ever known.

He went on to say that in the stateline-area and nationwide, Dreamers are taxpayers, contributing citizens, and even business owners.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

