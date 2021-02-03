Rockford looks to add more charging stations for electric cars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Less gas, more energy. Some drivers say they hope an electric car boom could one day hit the Forest City. We looked into whether or not Rockford is prepared.

“We are actually one of the first regions in the state of Illinois to be looking at EV readiness and developing a plan to help further that,” said Sydney Turner, the Director of Regional Planning, R1 Planning Council.

The Region 1 Planning Council has spent the past year working on an electric vehicle readiness plan for the Rockford region.

“We believe that the private sector and consumer behavior is going to push the adoption of electric vehicles. It already is,” said Michael Dunn Jr., R1’s executive director. “For many years we’ve spoken two, three, five years from now. It’s kind of happening now.”

The goal is to help local communities that may want to add electric car infrastructure over the next few years.

“That way, when it does come time and some of the fiscal constraints that have occurred over the past year, once we get past those, we can kind of see that take hold and move forward quicker,” Turner explained.

Part of the plan was to identify areas where charging stations like the one at Nicholas Conservatory in Rockford could benefit the most people. Experts say that spots near highways, grocery stores, parks, and leisure areas should come first.

“Thinking of the Coronado in downtown, where your car might be sitting there for a while while you’re going about your business or attending a cultural event,” Turner added.

Rockford resident Christopher Hanford recently purchased an electric car. He tells us that there aren’t many places to charge up in the city currently. More stations would be a welcome change.

“I think that’d be great to have them wherever people are shopping at or at least the options nearby where people can maybe charge up, walk around. It might bring business downtown if people could charge their stations and have a whole bunch of businesses within walking distance,” said Hanford.

Region 1 Planning Council is welcoming public feedback on the plan.