Rockford man accused of burglarizing a church

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them locate Jerry White, 49, who’s charged with burglarizing a church.

Police say officers were called to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 3004 11th Street, on Monday, January 25th to investigate the burglary.

Detectives identified White as a suspect. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories