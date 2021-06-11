Rockford man accused of burglarizing a church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them locate Jerry White, 49, who’s charged with burglarizing a church.
Police say officers were called to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 3004 11th Street, on Monday, January 25th to investigate the burglary.
Detectives identified White as a suspect. His whereabouts are currently unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.