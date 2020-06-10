Rockford man accused of looting, setting fire to Burlington Coat Factory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Sean Cardenas, 20, with arson and burglary for allegedly breaking into and setting fire to a Burlington Coat Factory store on Saturday, May 30th.

According to police, officers were summoned to the business, at 6260 E. State Street, by an alarm around 11 p.m., and saw that the front doors of the building had been smashed in. Police say they found a smoldering fire in the northeast corner of the building, which they extinguished.

Police say they identified Cardenas through a follow up investigation.

In addition to the burglary and arson charges, Cardenas is also charged with Felony Criminal Damage to Property.

He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

