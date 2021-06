ROCKFORD, Ill.(WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Robert Farley, 62, on charges that he sexually assaulted two children under the age of 13.

According to police, authorities began an investigation on Tuesday, June 15th. Officials say Farley and the two victims were known to each other.

He was arrested today in the 2000 block of Sharon Avenue and charged with six counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.

Farley has been booked into the Winnebago County Jail.