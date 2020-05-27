Rockford man and his dog escape Salem Street house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man and his dog are left without a place to live after a fire breaks out in their home. The fire happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Salem Street, about a block north of N. Main and Harlem Street.

Fire officials say thick smoke was coming from the second story, but the fire was under control in ten minutes.

The person who lived there–and his dog were able to escape. A building inspector deemed the house uninhabitable. The Red Cross is currently helping the resident with a new place to stay.

