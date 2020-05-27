ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man and his dog are left without a place to live after a fire breaks out in their home. The fire happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Salem Street, about a block north of N. Main and Harlem Street.
Fire officials say thick smoke was coming from the second story, but the fire was under control in ten minutes.
The person who lived there–and his dog were able to escape. A building inspector deemed the house uninhabitable. The Red Cross is currently helping the resident with a new place to stay.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford man and his dog escape Salem Street house fire
- The silent heroes: Sign language interpreters keep deaf community informed on COVID-19
- Restaurants preparing to re-open for outdoor customers
- Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
- Severe Storms Produce Wind Damage Across Northwest Illinois Tuesday Evening
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!