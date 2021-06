ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Robert Hooks, 54, has been arrested by Rockford Police after he allegedly led police in a pursuit that came to an end at Auburn and Bluefield last night.

According to police, officers tried to stop Hooks in the area of 1000 School Street around 9:55 p.m. but he fled, and a pursuit ensued.

Hooks’ vehicle was disabled and he was arrested and charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and traffic offenses.