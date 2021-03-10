Rockford man arrested after police find ‘several baggies’ of heroin, cocaine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Rockford Police SCOPE officers recognized a vehicle near a parking lot at N. 4th and Market Streets that they saw had previously fled from officers on February 28.

When the driver exited the vehicle, officers identified him as 39-year-old Tyrone Pearson, who had a revoked driver’s license.

After searching, officers found a baggie of heroin and multiple baggies of crack cocaine along with

cannabis inside the vehicle.

Pearson is facing the following charges: Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver, and Traffic Offenses