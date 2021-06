ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they were able to arrest 26-year-old Jose Sanchez during a burglary in progress over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to an alarm at a vacant home in the 200 block of S. 2nd Street. Police said the front door was forced open, and Sanchez was taken into custody.

He has been charged with Residential Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.

Sanchez was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.