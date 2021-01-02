Rockford man arrested for allegedly firing gun at car stuck in the snow on New Year’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. – On January 1st around 8:50 a.m., Rockford Police officers were called to the 600 block of Mulberry after witnesses reported observing a subject in a vehicle shooting at an occupied vehicle that was stuck in the snow.

Authorities say the vehicle was struck several times. Investigators found the shell casings at the scene.

The suspected vehicle was later found parked on N. Winnebago Street and the suspect, later identified as Eric Smith, was arrested.

The 36-year-old is facing Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Smith is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

