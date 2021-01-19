Rockford man arrested for assault during police interview

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday around 2:30 a.m., Rockford police officers were conducting a follow-up investigation near the 3300 block of Sun Valley Terrace.

Officers say that while they were trying to interview a suspect, identified as 31-year-old Travis Bangs, he became ‘combative’ and was taken into custody.

Police say he was brought to a local hospital for treatment before being brought to the Winnebago County Jail.

Bangs is facing charges for Aggravated Assault (three counts), one charge of Aggravated Battery, and three counts of Resisting Arrest.