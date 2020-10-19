Rockford man arrested for attempted murder after two people stabbed near Ogilby Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Sunday around 12:15 a.m., officers with the Rockford Police Department were patrolling the area of 300 Ogilby Road when subjects were arguing in a front yard nearby.
Officers say they witnessed one subject fall to the ground while the other tried to run away. A K9 officer located the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Andre Cotton of Rockford, and he was taken into custody.
The victim, a 30-year-old male, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another 31-year-old female victim was also treated for cuts.
Cotton is facing the following charges: Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery.
