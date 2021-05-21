Rockford man arrested for Belvidere armed robberies

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Scott Njos, of Rockford, for several armed robberies.

According to police, Njos was identified as the suspect in an armed robbery to FasFuel gas station, 2001 N. State Street, on March 9th, and also a Subway sandwich shop, at 1220 North State Street, on April 11th.

He faces charges of Aggravated Robbery and Robbery, and faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Njos is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.