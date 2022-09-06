ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested after police said he was seen breaking into and stealing from a car in a parking lot.

Orlando Wilson Jr., 24, was seen burglarizing a vehicle in the parking lot of 205 W. State St. around 5:58 a.m. Friday, according to the Rockford Police Department. A witness called the police, who located Wilson nearby.

Wilson was taken into custody and was charged with Burglary to a Vehicle, Criminal Damage to Property, and Theft.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.