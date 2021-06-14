Rockford man arrested for stolen gun during traffic stop

via Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested a Rockford man after finding over 67 grams of cannabis and a stolen gun.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, Rockford SCOPE officers stopped a vehicle near Circle K gas station on Broadway. While searching the car, officers found a loaded gun with a light laser combo and extended magazine. The gun was also reported stolen out of Winnebago County.

According to police passenger of the vehicle, 28-year-old Reginald Moore was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of Cannabis, and other traffic offenses.

The driver of the vehicle was also arrested but was not identified by police.

