Rockford man arrested in connection to string of business burglaries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police say they have arrested the man responsible for multiple burglaries to businesses over the last two weeks.

Michael Lockhart, 22, was arrested Thursday.

Michael Lockhart, 22 (Photo Courtesy Winnebago County Jail)

Investigators say Lockhart first struck Mr. J’s Restaurant on Auburn Street, back on January 22nd.

On January 27th, he’s accused of hitting a Marathon Gas station on North Perryville Road.

On Saturday, Lockhart reportedly broke into Porch on North Perryville Road.

Then on Sunday, police say he struck Zavius Jewelry, Gruno’s Jewelry, and Jewelry by Christopher.

Thursday, Rockford Police executed a search warrant at a home on 100 block of Howard Avenue. Investigators say they found suspected stolen property and a handgun.

Lockhart is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Lockhart is charged with six counts of Burglary and No Valid FOID.