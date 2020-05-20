Rockford man arrested in Minneapolis for Iowa murder

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Rockford man wanted in the shooting death of an Iowa City man in April has been arrested in Minneapolis.

Iowa City police say 32-year-old Patrick Bland, of Rockford, was arrested Monday in Minneapolis in the death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters.

Bland is awaiting extradition to Johnson County. Police say Winters was shot several times at an Iowa City apartment on April 20.

Two other people, 22-year-old Durojaiya Rosa, of Iowa City, and 44-year-old Reginald Little, have also been charged with first-degree murder.

A fourth person is charged with helping Little avoid arrest.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories