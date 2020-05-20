Rockford man arrested in Minneapolis for Iowa murder

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Rockford man wanted in the shooting death of an Iowa City man in April has been arrested in Minneapolis.
Iowa City police say 32-year-old Patrick Bland, of Rockford, was arrested Monday in Minneapolis in the death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters.
Bland is awaiting extradition to Johnson County. Police say Winters was shot several times at an Iowa City apartment on April 20.
Two other people, 22-year-old Durojaiya Rosa, of Iowa City, and 44-year-old Reginald Little, have also been charged with first-degree murder.
A fourth person is charged with helping Little avoid arrest.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Trump congratulates daughter Tiffany on finishing law school
- 74-year-old woman dies after retaining wall collapses on her at Wisconsin senior living facility
- Texas woman gives birth to surprise baby in bathtub
- Rock County police seize 2 pounds of ‘high grade’ marijuana while in transit
- Illinois reaches 100,000 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reach lowest number yet
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!