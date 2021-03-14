Rockford man arrested on drug charges after high-speed chase on Cherry Valley Road

News
Posted: / Updated:
Update_ Man Dies In Drunk Driving Accident_4843928522582346334

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, DeKalb County Sheriff Deputies attempted to stop a sedan on Cherry Valley Road west of Glidden Road.

Police say the car was traveling over 90mph and violated multiple traffic laws, including ‘almost driving completely in the wrong lane of travel.’

The vehicle was found a short time later in a ditch near Cherry Valley Road and Pearl Street.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Lucian Shelton, of Rockford, tried to run away as deputies approached the car. Shelton was taken into custody.

Investigators found cocaine inside the vehicle and say Shelton was under the influence of drugs.

Shelton is charged with Aggravated Driving While License Revoked, Aggravated Fleeing To Elude, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

He is currently in the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories