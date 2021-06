ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested Javaris Laster, 20, who was wanted on a federal warrant for weapons possession.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fairview and Independence Avenue around 1:10 a.m. Saturday and took Laster into custody.

Laster was arrested in December 2020 for allegedly chasing and shooting at another vehicle, and shooting at a pursuing police officer.