Rockford man arrested on gun and drug charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Narcotics Unit detectives received multiple reports of drug activity near the 2400 block of Vernon Street. After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the residence and found a male and two juveniles inside.

Detectives say they located cocaine, cannabis, and a loaded gun. Mickey Stallworth, 45, of Rockford was taken into custody.

He is currently in the Winnebago County Jail facing charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Violence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories