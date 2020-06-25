Rockford man arrested on gun and drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Narcotics Unit detectives received multiple reports of drug activity near the 2400 block of Vernon Street. After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the residence and found a male and two juveniles inside.

Detectives say they located cocaine, cannabis, and a loaded gun. Mickey Stallworth, 45, of Rockford was taken into custody.

RELEASE: Rockford Man Charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon. pic.twitter.com/XYaXdE6eHJ — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 25, 2020

He is currently in the Winnebago County Jail facing charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Violence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

