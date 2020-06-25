Rockford man arrested on weapons charge for third time on housing property

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday while Rockford police officers were on patrol near the Fairgrounds Housing Development, officers say they saw a man running away from them and toss a loaded gun as he fled.

The gun was recovered and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Marquis Jones of Rockford.

Jones is facing charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Criminal Trespass, and Resisting Arrest.

Officials say this was Jones’ third gun arrest on housing property after he had previously been banned for life.

