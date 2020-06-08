Live Now
Rockford man arrested on weapons charges after protesters notify police

Photo: Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Houston Acree was arrested Saturday after Rockford protesters reported to police that he was brandishing a gun.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a member of Saturday night’s protest around 7 p.m. who said they had seen a vehicle occupied by a man with a gun. Police say the 911 call center also received a similar call from another protester.

Deputies located the vehicle and found a gun in Acree’s car, police said.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

