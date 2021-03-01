Rockford man arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 23-year-old Marquan Glover on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon after a gun was allegedly found in his car during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers tried to stop Glover’s car near Bruce Street and N. Rockton Avenue around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, February 6th, but he continued driving until pulling into a residence in the 1100 block of N. Rockton.

Police say Glover refused to get out of the car, and threw the key fob when confronted. After a struggle with officers, police say he was taken into custody, and a loaded handgun with an extended magazine was found under the driver’s seat.

Glover has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Resisting a Police Officer, and various traffic citations.