Rockford man arrested twice in one day, faces multiple weapons charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police completed day two of their Violent Crimes Reduction Patrol on Friday.

Five people were taken into custody — including one man who was arrested twice in the same day.

At about 8 a.m. Friday, Edward Hammonds of Rockford was arrested after pointing a firearm at a car near Alpine Road and State Street. A .40 caliber handgun was recovered from the incident. Hammonds was transported to the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Hammonds made bail, and about 12 hours later, was handcuffed again when officers responded to Carol Court on a call of shots fired. It was there that RPD officials discovered a vehicle and a nearby home had been struck. The reported suspect vehicle was located a short time

later, with two occupants, in the 2800 block of Horton Street. After a search of the vehicle, the

officers located a loaded gun, a loaded magazine and spent shell casings.

Hammonds faces charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts) and disorderly conduct (2 counts).