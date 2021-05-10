Rockford man attempted to meet minor for sex, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Travis Blomgren, 26, on charges that he tried to meet a minor for sex using the Internet.

According to police, officials were contacted on April 19th to investigate a report of an adult male having inappropriate contact with a minor over the internet.

Detectives identified Blomgren as the suspect and arrested him in the 4400 block of E. State Street on May 7th.

He faces charges of Traveling to Meet a Minor, Indecent Solicitation of a Child over the Internet, Grooming, and Distribution of Harmful Material.

Blomgren has been lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

