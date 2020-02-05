Rockford man busted in undercover sex sting

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Police say 33-year old Omar Carmona-Quiroz attempted to purchase sex from a prostitute who was an undercover officer.
On Friday, January 31st, Rockford Police conducted an undercover prostitution sting on the city’s southeast side. Carmona-Quiroz is being charged with solicitation of sex.
Carmona-Quiroz is currently being held in Winnebago County Jail.
