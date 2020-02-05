Breaking News
President Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial

Rockford man busted in undercover sex sting

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Police say 33-year old Omar Carmona-Quiroz attempted to purchase sex from a prostitute who was an undercover officer.

On Friday, January 31st, Rockford Police conducted an undercover prostitution sting on the city’s southeast side. Carmona-Quiroz is being charged with solicitation of sex.

Carmona-Quiroz is currently being held in Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories