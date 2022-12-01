ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Todd Norton, 52, for driving under the influence of drugs when he reportedly crashed his pickup truck into a telephone pole, pinning a 43-year-old cyclist beneath it.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 800 block of Brooke Road around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a pickup truck, driven by Norton, crashed into a pole and trapped the cyclist.

The victim was extricated from under the truck taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Norton has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs Causing Death.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.