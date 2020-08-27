Rockford man charged for DUI, Reckless Homicide after early morning crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Around 2:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash near the intersection of N. Central Avenue and W. Riverside Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that crashed into a traffic pole and an adult male lying in the roadway. Officers also saw a second vehicle that was located in the backyard of a home near the intersection.

The second vehicle had one driver, an 18-year-old woman. After being rushed to a local hospital, she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the first vehicle was later identified as Keith Wood, 30, of Rockford. He was also transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges for Wood:

Rockford Aggravated DUI Involving Death (2 counts)

Reckless Homicide

Wood is currently still in the hospital and will be transported to the County Jail upon his

discharge.

