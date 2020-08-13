Rockford man charged for sexual assault of a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – On Friday, June 5, 2020, the Rockford Police Department was
contacted to investigate a report of sexual assault to a juvenile under the age of 13.
47-year-old Lucas Salas-Flores was identified as the suspect. Officials say he shared a domestic relationship with the victim’s mother.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
On Monday, Salas-Flores turned himself into the Winnebago County Jail. Lucas Salas-Flores, 47. He is charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.
