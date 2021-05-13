Rockford man charged in shooting incident on Longwood Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Jailin Wood, 24, on Wednesday, after they responded to a reported shooting in an alley on Longwood Street.

According to police, officers responded to the shots fired report around 9:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Longwood, and found several vehicles and people in an alley there.

An occupant of one vehicle, Wood was found to have a suspended license, a loaded handgun, and additional ammunition.

He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, and No Valid Firearm Owners Identification Card.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

