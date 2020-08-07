ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A Rockford man faces charges after police say he tried to kill his roommate.
Jacob Smith, 25, is charged with Attempted Murder. He was arrested Wednesday.
Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Rockford Police were called to Forest City Rehab, 321 Arnold Avenue. There was a report of a fight between two roommates.
Officers found a 46-year-old male victim. He was unresponsive. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
He is still in critical condition.
Smith is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on $100,000 bail.
- Rockford man charged with Attempted Murder after roommate dispute turns violent
- Fans won’t be allowed at the Packers first two home games
- First Sign of Rain Could Come As Early as Saturday Morning
- Rockford parents choosing private school for full-time in-person learning
- Experts offer safety tips for parents who will leave students home alone this Fall
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!