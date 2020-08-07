Rockford man charged with Attempted Murder after roommate dispute turns violent

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A Rockford man faces charges after police say he tried to kill his roommate.

Jacob Smith, 25, is charged with Attempted Murder. He was arrested Wednesday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Rockford Police were called to Forest City Rehab, 321 Arnold Avenue. There was a report of a fight between two roommates.

Officers found a 46-year-old male victim. He was unresponsive. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

He is still in critical condition.

Smith is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on $100,000 bail.

