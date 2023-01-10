ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday.

Jade Carter, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and a single count of aggravated discharged of a firearm, allegations that stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 21, 2021, in the area of North Court and Whitman streets.

Prosecutors say at around 6 p.m., an undercover officer was following a stolen 2013 Dodge Charger when the vehicle made a quick U-turn and began speeding back toward him. That’s when the officer reported hearing gunshots and that bullets hit his vehicle, authorities say.

At one point, the Charger began chasing the officer’s vehicle as occupants were hanging out the window, shooting. Prosecutors say 19 rounds were fired. The officer was not struck.

A short time later, police were notified that three subjects, identified as Carter, 21-year-old Christopher “Fatman” Stucke, and 19-year-old Maurice Citchen, were seen running from the Charger.

Stucke was taken into custody in the 900 block of 11th Street while Carter and Citchen were arrested in the area of Broadway and 15th Street.

Citchen is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stucke faces allegations of attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Authorities say during questioning, he told investigators he was unaware the person in the other car was an officer and that he was “defending himself.”

Carter allegedly told police he made a “mistake” and “was willing to accept the consequences.”

Carter’s plea hearing is at 1:30 p.m., in Courtroom C at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Charges against Stucke and Citchen are still pending. All three men are lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.