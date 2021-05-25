Rockford man charged with attempted murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 46-year-old Felix Jackson has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 29-year-old man at Fairgrounds Valley Housing Development on Monday.

According to Rockford Police, Jackson shot the victim in the face and hand around 1:45 p.m. yesterday, after a physical fight escalated to a shooting.

Jackson has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

He has been incarcerated in the Winnebago County Jail.

