ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Shawn Leonard has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a child, domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Horsman on Monday for a child abuse claim.
Detectives identified Leonard as a suspect, police said.
He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail after his arrest.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Penguin at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium checks on other animals during coronavirus closure
- Joe Biden wins Illinois Democratic primary
- Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Illinois, securing enough delegates to win GOP nomination
- County Market to reserve hours of shopping for senior customers
- Rockford man charged with child abuse, domestic battery
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!