Rockford man charged with child abuse, domestic battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Shawn Leonard has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a child, domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Horsman on Monday for a child abuse claim.

Detectives identified Leonard as a suspect, police said.

He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail after his arrest.

