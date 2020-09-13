Rockford man charged with murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, September 11th around noon, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the 3400 block of Prairie Road in Rockford.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a deceased male, later identified as 32-year-old Andrew H. Warren.
An autopsy conducted by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office revealed that Warren died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. After investigating, detectives named 26-year-old Syler J. Warren as a suspect. He was arrested and given the following charges.
- First Degree Murder (2 Counts)
- Concealment of a Homicidal Death
Warren is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail on $5 million bond.
