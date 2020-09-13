Rockford man charged with murder

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, September 11th around noon, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the 3400 block of Prairie Road in Rockford.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a deceased male, later identified as 32-year-old Andrew H. Warren.

An autopsy conducted by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office revealed that Warren died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. After investigating, detectives named 26-year-old Syler J. Warren as a suspect. He was arrested and given the following charges.

  • First Degree Murder (2 Counts)
  • Concealment of a Homicidal Death

Warren is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail on $5 million bond.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video