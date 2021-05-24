Rockford man charged with reckless homicide for deadly 90mph crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Devonte Flint, 27, has been charged with Reckless Homicide for a April 25th high speed crash which killed a Rockford man and injured 2 children.

Authorities say Flint was fleeing police officers when he crashed into another car near Harrison Avenue and 9th Street. The crash resulted in the death of 43-year-old Raymond N. Jackson.

Two children, a 2-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, were also hurt and are currently in the hospital.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Flint was wanted on 3 warrants. Police also used “stop sticks” to deflate Flint’s tires, but he did not stop and was traveling approximately 90 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

Flint was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered that he had bags of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine strapped to his body. He remains hospitalized.

Hanley said prior to the incident, Flint had a criminal history which involved alleged drug dealing and battery to two pregnant victims.

Hanely said he had been released from custody as part of a furlough program, and failed to report to court. He was charges for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and had multiple charges of aggravated battery to a pregnant women, among others.