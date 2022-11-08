ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room without a fire sprinkler system. The injured firefighter has since been released from the hospital.

Firefighters fought high heat and heavy smoke to bring the flames under control. Then, they spent hours using specialized smoke removal equipment to free the interconnected buildings of smoke and poisonous gas.

According to the Winnebago State’s Attorney’s Office, investigators determined arson was the cause of the fire, and that it was set in the east exterior stairwell of the building.

Authorities were able to catch the suspect on surveillance video.

On November 7th, Wilkins returned to the courthouse and fell asleep in the west stairwell. He was approached by investigators and identified as the suspect in the arson.

Wilkins was charged with Aggravated Arson, Arson, and Criminal Damage to State Sponsored Property.

The courthouse was closed following the fire, with damages estimated at $200,000.