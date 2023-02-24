ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Michael McLaren, 61, has been arrested and charged with indecent solicitation of a person he believed to be a 14-year-old child, according to police.

Rockford Police said the Sensitive Crimes Unit investigated a report of inappropriate contact by McLaren. Authorities said he had been communicating over the internet with someone posing as a child.

Police said they received the report on November 12th, 2022, and began an investigation which resulted in a warrant being issued for McLaren’s arrest.

He turned himself in at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday, February 21st, police said.

McLaren is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $10,000 bond.