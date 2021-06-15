Rockford man charged with sexual assault of a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Jessie Silva, 23, on charges of sexual assault to a victim under 13.

According to Rockford Police, they received a report of the assault, which allegedly happened in the 3400 block of Summerdale Avenue, on Thursday, May 14th.

Police say Silva was known to the victim. He was taken into custody in the 6500 block of North Alpine Road on Friday, June 11th.

He is charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.

Silva was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and was subsequently released on bond.