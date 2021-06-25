Rockford man convicted of domestic abuse found guilty of violating no-contact order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been found guilty of violating an order of protection and could spend up to 6 years in jail.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Tyrone Patterson, 51, was found guilty of contacting a woman’s phone on February 27th, despite having a no contact order with her.

Patterson had previously been convicted of domestic abuse.

Assistant State’s Attorney Clayton L. Zamudio said, “This case demonstrates that the people of Winnebago County have faith in our criminal justice system. When a party seeks protections from an abuser, our office will fight for them.”

Patterson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30th.