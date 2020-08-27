Rockford man faces charges for illegal weapon sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Avontay Murphy on charges that he illegally sold a gun in Rockford in 2018.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating illegal sales of firearms in Rockford on December 6th, 2018, when Murphy was caught allegedly selling a weapon.

Murphy faces up to 3 years in jail for the charge of Unlawful Delivery of a Firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on September 8th, 2020.

