Rockford man faces gun charges after police find loaded gun near N. Sunset Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday around 12:45 a.m., Rockford officers say they observed a suspicious vehicle speeding on Blaisdell Street. However, the officers lost sight of the vehicle.

After searching in the area the vehicle was seen, officers located a loaded gun on the sidewalk near the 500 block of N. Sunset Avenue.

Police say two individuals were later seen walking in the area of the gun and were stopped and detained.

Police say 21-year-old Kavon Shaw-Keller was arrested and facing charges for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Known Gang Member.

