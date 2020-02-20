Rockford man faces numerous weapon charges after six hour standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Wednesday morning, Rockford Police arrested Isaac Parker, 26, after a standoff that lasted hours.

He is facing one count of Aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of battery, 11 counts of possession of a gun without a FOID card, and one count of possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

On Tuesday night around 9:25 p.m. Rockford Police responded to a domestic incident on the 22400 block of 25th Street. It lasted until 3:40am Wednesday.

Officials say a bystander tried to intervene a dispute between Parker and his girlfriend. Parker then pointed a gun at him and told him to leave.

When officers arrived, no one answered the door.

SWAT was eventually called in a few hours later. SWAT approached the home around 3:40am. But, the suspect then opened the door and surrendered peacefully. When investigators searched the property, several firearms were located and collected as evidence.

Parker’s bond was set at $100,000.

