Rockford man faces weapons charges after allegedly brandishing a gun over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A Rockford man is behind bars after police say he brandished a gun over the weekend.

Rockford Police Officers were called to a home on 1700 block of Pershing Ave. around 6:25 p.m. Sunday evening.

A caller told police a suspect approached the home and asked about the location of the caller’s son. The man then reportedly left and went to a home on the 3000 block of 9th St. There he allegedly brandished a gun and once again asked about the location of the caller’s son.

Officers located him a short time later.

Police identified the man as Brian Huntley, 32.

He was arrested and taken to Winnebago County Jail.

Huntley is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, 2 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and No Valid FOID.

