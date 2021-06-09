Rockford man found guilty of battery for threatening ex-girlfriend with a gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leroy Sams, 28, was found guilty of Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Violation of a Bail Bond this week.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 4301 Pinecrest Road on March 19th, 2021.

Deputies said they spoke to a woman who told them Sams, her ex-boyfriend, had left messages on her phone around 2:30 a.m., telling her she was near her home. She then reported hearing a tapping on her bedroom window, and got into a verbal argument with Sams, police said. The woman said she took her iPhone outside to record Sams, at which point he took the phone and threw it in the street, police reported. When she went to recover it, police say Sams grabbed a handgun from his car and ordered her back into the house.

Sams faces a sentence of between 2 and 10 years in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 26th, 2021.