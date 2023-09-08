ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney announced Friday a guilty verdict for Richard Wooten, 57, for a brutal rape that occurred in 2022.

According to prosecutors, Rockford Police officers found the victim unconscious and badly beaten, lying on a mattress in an alley in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue on June 22, 2022.

The woman was taken to the hospital for multiple facial and head injuries, including a brain bleed. Surgeons removed part of her skull to relieve swelling, authorities said. She was placed in a medically induced coma for several weeks while she recovered.

A sexual assault kit revealed she had been raped.

Wooten was developed as a suspect in the case and had blood on his clothing during an interview with officers, police said.

His DNA also matched that found on the victim.

He was convicted of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery in a jury trial on Friday.

He faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing. He is due to appear back in court on September 15th.