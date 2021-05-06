Rockford man found guilty of killing 15-year-old Za’Shawn Coats

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Juan Mora has been found guilty of the slaying of 15-year-old Za’Shawn Coats in January of 2019.

Rockford Police say Coats was walking with friends in the area of Kent and Ferguson Streets, at approximately 4 p.m. when Mora shot him in the head.

Za’Shawn Coats

Mora was arrested on January 25th in connection with the crime.

On Thursday, May 6th, 2021, Mora was found guilty of First Degree Murder and 3 counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

He is due to be sentenced on June 11th.