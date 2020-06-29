Rockford man found guilty of rape, armed robbery, home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 43-year-old Anzio King was found guilty of rape, home invasion, burglary, armed robbery, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint Monday for a crime that happened on December 3rd, 2018.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of 7th Street in reference to a criminal sexual assault. There, they met with a woman who had visible facial injuries.

King was identified as a suspect and arrested.

He faces up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August 25th, 2020.

