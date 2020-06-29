ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 43-year-old Anzio King was found guilty of rape, home invasion, burglary, armed robbery, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint Monday for a crime that happened on December 3rd, 2018.
According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of 7th Street in reference to a criminal sexual assault. There, they met with a woman who had visible facial injuries.
King was identified as a suspect and arrested.
He faces up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August 25th, 2020.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford man found guilty of rape, armed robbery, home invasion
- Rockford police union ‘disappointed’ in battery charges against police officer
- Couple married for 50 years dies from COVID while holding hands
- Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death
- Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!